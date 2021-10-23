International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $176.00 to $172.00. The stock had previously closed at $141.90, but opened at $135.33. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. International Business Machines shares last traded at $132.26, with a volume of 218,929 shares.

IBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.52. The firm has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

