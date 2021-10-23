Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 25.37%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 105,733.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $532.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56.

Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

