Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $123.14 and last traded at $122.95, with a volume of 5292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.24.

The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 50,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.35.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

