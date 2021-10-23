Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have C$169.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNR. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$170.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities set a C$175.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$145.65.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$167.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$168.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$145.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$138.58.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.4232147 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total value of C$175,960,548.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,900,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,765,999,385.83. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,717,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,640,243.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

