Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Raised to C$22.75

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$20.50 to C$22.75 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Cascades to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.54.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$15.22 on Wednesday. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$13.06 and a 1 year high of C$18.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$912.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.8599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

In related news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,351 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total transaction of C$152,780.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$397,531.08. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 106,923 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total value of C$1,568,560.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 466,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,845,960.88. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,745.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.