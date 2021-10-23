Cormark Reiterates C$53.00 Price Target for AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS)

Cormark set a C$53.00 price target on AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of AirBoss of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$52.70.

Shares of BOS opened at C$34.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$920.19 million and a P/E ratio of 14.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.43. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$15.09 and a 1 year high of C$43.88.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$145.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$127.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 2.5699999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

