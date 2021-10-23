Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) PT Lowered to C$81.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.80.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$70.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$76.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$62.28 and a 1 year high of C$109.99. The stock has a market cap of C$17.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.42.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.12 billion. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.011695 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.