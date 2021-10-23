Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 415 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ROG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 370.92.

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

