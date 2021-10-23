Analysts Set Expectations for indie Semiconductor, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for indie Semiconductor in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INDI. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.55.

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64. indie Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -80.87 and a beta of -0.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,002,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,775,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

