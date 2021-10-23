Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 350 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a CHF 350 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 370.92.

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

