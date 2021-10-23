Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Cut by William Blair

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. William Blair also issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $163.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.39. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $181.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,194. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $897,738.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,446,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,268 shares of company stock valued at $24,263,631 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

