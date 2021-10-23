JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 32 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 32 price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a CHF 33 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 25 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 27.50 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a CHF 36 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 31.38.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

