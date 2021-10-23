Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Great-West Lifeco Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) – Desjardins increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Great-West Lifeco in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Desjardins also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$17.96 billion during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.45.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$36.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 26.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.25. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$26.36 and a 52 week high of C$39.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

In other news, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total transaction of C$473,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$202,706.02. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun purchased 7,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,896.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at C$189,896.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

