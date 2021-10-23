Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Issued By Piper Sandler

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.01. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.41.

NYSE:PXD opened at $191.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 141.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 76.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 908 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,815 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

