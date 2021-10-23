Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mohawk Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Mohawk Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will earn $3.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MHK. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.42.

Shares of MHK opened at $192.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.76 and its 200-day moving average is $197.19. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,196,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,603,000 after purchasing an additional 55,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,041,000 after purchasing an additional 208,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

