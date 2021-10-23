Brokers Set Expectations for Sienna Senior Living Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$162.67 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.36.

Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$14.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$965.36 million and a P/E ratio of -257.14. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$11.42 and a twelve month high of C$16.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,671.43%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

