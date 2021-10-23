UBS Group Reiterates “€107.00” Price Target for Vinci (EPA:DG)

UBS Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Vinci in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Vinci in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €104.81 ($123.31).

Shares of EPA DG opened at €90.77 ($106.79) on Wednesday. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €90.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €91.20.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

