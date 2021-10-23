Raymond James Reiterates “C$12.50” Price Target for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS)

Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) stock opened at C$6.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$6.80.

About Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

