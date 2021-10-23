Raymond James Reiterates “C$12.50” Price Target for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS)

Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) stock opened at C$6.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$6.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

