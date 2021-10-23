Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €100.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €104.81 ($123.31).

EPA DG opened at €90.77 ($106.79) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €90.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €91.20. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a one year high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

