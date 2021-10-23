Jamf (BATS:JAMF) PT Raised to $55.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JAMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Jamf from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jamf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.14.

JAMF opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $300,000,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 2,559 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $89,692.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock valued at $302,382,215 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1,699.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 326,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 256.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

