FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) versus Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Head to Head Contrast

FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) and Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FOMO and Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOMO $90,000.00 102.28 -$1.64 million N/A N/A Sixth Street Specialty Lending $270.04 million 6.40 $147.00 million $2.21 10.74

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has higher revenue and earnings than FOMO.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.4% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FOMO and Sixth Street Specialty Lending, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A Sixth Street Specialty Lending 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus target price of $23.25, suggesting a potential downside of 2.06%. Given Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sixth Street Specialty Lending is more favorable than FOMO.

Profitability

This table compares FOMO and Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOMO N/A -2,612.42% -210.45% Sixth Street Specialty Lending 95.35% 12.65% 6.27%

Risk and Volatility

FOMO has a beta of 7.79, suggesting that its stock price is 679% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sixth Street Specialty Lending beats FOMO on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FOMO Company Profile

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

