Brokerages Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on CBOE. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

CBOE opened at $129.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.59%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

See Also: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.