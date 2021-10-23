BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.29. BGSF posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $74.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BGSF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. acquired 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $47,534.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $63,807 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BGSF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BGSF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BGSF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BGSF opened at $12.02 on Friday. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $125.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

