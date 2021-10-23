American Campus Communities (ACC) to Release Earnings on Monday

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect American Campus Communities to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, analysts expect American Campus Communities to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 732.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $52.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Campus Communities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.21% of American Campus Communities worth $78,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

