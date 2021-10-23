AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Approves Share Buyback Program

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Shares of AN opened at $130.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $132.89.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.
In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $60,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,032,626 shares of company stock valued at $125,828,186. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.
