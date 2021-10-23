AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Approves Share Buyback Program

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of AN opened at $130.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $132.89.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

AN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $60,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,032,626 shares of company stock valued at $125,828,186. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

