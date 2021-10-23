Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.94 per share for the quarter.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of QSR stock opened at C$76.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$79.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$81.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$67.77 and a 12 month high of C$87.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.04%.

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$81.64 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$65.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$80.96.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total transaction of C$4,713,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at C$26,916,268.26.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.