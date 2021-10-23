Andrew Formica Buys 360,413 Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Stock

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) insider Andrew Formica acquired 360,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £893,824.24 ($1,167,787.09).

LON JUP opened at GBX 248 ($3.24) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 257.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 270.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 223 ($2.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 310.80 ($4.06). The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

