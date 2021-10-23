EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Denise Collis Purchases 1,441 Shares of Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) insider Denise Collis bought 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,380 ($18.03) per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.80 ($25,980.93).

LON EMIS opened at GBX 1,360 ($17.77) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £861.04 million and a PE ratio of 29.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,386.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,263.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. EMIS Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 955 ($12.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,538 ($20.09).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from EMIS Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. EMIS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.09%.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

