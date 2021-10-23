Insider Selling: Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Sells 5 Shares of Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total value of £252.75 ($330.22).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,672.50 ($61.05) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £75.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,192.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,740.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 404.10 ($5.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($69.38) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,240 ($68.46).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

