Insider Selling: Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Sells 5 Shares of Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total value of £252.75 ($330.22).
Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,672.50 ($61.05) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £75.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,192.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,740.26.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 404.10 ($5.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
