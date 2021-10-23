JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) Insider Sarah Whitney Buys 5,600 Shares

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) insider Sarah Whitney acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 446 ($5.83) per share, with a total value of £24,976 ($32,631.30).
Shares of JGGI opened at GBX 443 ($5.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.01. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc has a one year low of GBX 332 ($4.34) and a one year high of GBX 457 ($5.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £691.59 million and a P/E ratio of 7.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 444.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 434.58.
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile
