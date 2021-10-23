JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) Insider Sarah Whitney Buys 5,600 Shares

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) insider Sarah Whitney acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 446 ($5.83) per share, with a total value of £24,976 ($32,631.30).

Shares of JGGI opened at GBX 443 ($5.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.01. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc has a one year low of GBX 332 ($4.34) and a one year high of GBX 457 ($5.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £691.59 million and a P/E ratio of 7.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 444.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 434.58.

Get JPMorgan Global Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.