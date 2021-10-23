Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.26

Shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.26 and traded as high as $8.27. Psychemedics shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 6,976 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $45.48 million, a P/E ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.09 million during the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.42%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Psychemedics during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Psychemedics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

