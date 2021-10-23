Build Acquisition (NYSE:BGSX) Shares Up 0.1%

Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) shares shot up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.71. 3,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 15,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70.

Build Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:BGSX)

Build Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

