Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $450.22

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $450.22 and traded as high as $454.82. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $453.16, with a volume of 1,821 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.22.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $21.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 85.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.