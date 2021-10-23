Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $450.22

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $450.22 and traded as high as $454.82. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $453.16, with a volume of 1,821 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.22.
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MITSY)
Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.
