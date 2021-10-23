Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Shares Up 2.6%

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA) shares shot up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 13.85 ($0.18). 923,493 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 949,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

The company has a market cap of £34.22 million and a P/E ratio of -46.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.98.

Cora Gold Company Profile (LON:CORA)

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. It operates various gold exploration permits, including Sanankoro, Yanfolila, and Diangounte projects covering an area of approximately 1,100 square kilometers located in Mali and Senegal.

