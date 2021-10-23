$3.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will report sales of $3.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $11.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.22.

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $236,652.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at $932,355.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 364,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,990,000 after purchasing an additional 110,995 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STX traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.23. 5,132,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,568. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.67 and its 200-day moving average is $88.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

