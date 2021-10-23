CryptoSoul (SOUL) Trading 4% Higher Over Last Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $760,420.15 and $1,324.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.00108777 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $274.34 or 0.00447985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00014943 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00034805 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009481 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000534 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

