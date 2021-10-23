$887.73 Million in Sales Expected for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will report sales of $887.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $874.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $895.70 million. TopBuild reported sales of $697.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Benchmark raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TopBuild stock traded up $10.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.49. 513,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.88. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $146.50 and a 1-year high of $250.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

