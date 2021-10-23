Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.59 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will post sales of $154.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.60 million and the highest is $156.06 million. Natera posted sales of $98.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $616.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $619.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $764.74 million, with estimates ranging from $750.24 million to $791.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Cowen started coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.33.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $232,520.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 33,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $3,390,970.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,464 shares of company stock worth $25,771,872. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at $10,283,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Natera by 1,880.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,904,000 after acquiring an additional 700,432 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Natera by 42.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,316,000 after acquiring an additional 691,703 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 125.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,000,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,602,000 after acquiring an additional 556,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at about $47,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natera stock traded up $2.61 on Friday, hitting $114.93. 537,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.87. Natera has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.