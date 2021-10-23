$90.16 Million in Sales Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to post sales of $90.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.52 million. Kornit Digital reported sales of $57.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year sales of $330.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $324.00 million to $336.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $410.58 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $421.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at $138,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,263. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 347.78 and a beta of 1.83. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $63.52 and a fifty-two week high of $164.22.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

