Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.16 and last traded at $29.31. 636 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Exponential Data ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Exponential Data ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.