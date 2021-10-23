UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) Trading Down 1.1%

UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.44 and last traded at $28.54. Approximately 1,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in UPHOLDINGS Compound Kings ETF (BATS:KNGS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

