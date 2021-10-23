Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) shares rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.73. Approximately 359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Double Stacker ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Double Stacker ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.