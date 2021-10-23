Analysts Expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.33 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will announce $36.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.18 billion and the highest is $37.09 billion. Anthem posted sales of $31.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $137.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.77 billion to $138.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $151.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $145.00 billion to $154.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 772.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,903 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,580,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Anthem by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after buying an additional 715,968 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,720,000 after buying an additional 392,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 312.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,948,000 after buying an additional 380,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $433.34. The stock had a trading volume of 910,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,322. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $376.41 and a 200-day moving average of $381.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $105.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem has a 12-month low of $269.01 and a 12-month high of $435.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

