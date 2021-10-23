OST Tops One Day Trading Volume of $57,462.00 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. OST has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $57,462.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OST has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00047193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.15 or 0.00206754 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00103404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004273 BTC.

About OST

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official website is ost.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

