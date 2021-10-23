$27.87 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to post $27.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.78 million and the lowest is $25.93 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $24.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year sales of $116.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.07 million to $117.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $144.74 million, with estimates ranging from $137.08 million to $153.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASPN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.81 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.98.

ASPN stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.44. 114,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,992. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 1.50. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

