Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to post $3.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.12 billion. Hormel Foods reported sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $11.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.05 billion to $11.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $12.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,675. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

