Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Shares Up 2.9%

Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT)’s share price shot up 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01). 231,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,872,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of £3.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.88.

Katoro Gold Company Profile (LON:KAT)

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and mineral exploration and development company the United Kingdom. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, gold, lithium, and rare earth elements deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Haneti Polymetallic project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania.

