Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Trading Up 0.4%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.68 and last traded at $68.68. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.42.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered Siemens Healthineers to a “hold” rating and set a $60.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.62.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

