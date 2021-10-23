Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Trading 2.6% Higher

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) traded up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.43 and last traded at $11.38. 5,572 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 9,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nikon had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nikon Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

