Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $428.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to report sales of $428.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $425.30 million and the highest is $433.40 million. Hilltop reported sales of $604.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Hilltop’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 38,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HTH traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 257,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.35. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

